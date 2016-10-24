TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- AXA ART welcomes Art Toronto 2016 and is delighted to sponsor the fair for the ninth year as Official Art Insurer. Art Toronto's presentation of important works of art from Canadian and international galleries, combined with a rich series of lectures and panel discussions, provides the perfect experience for connoisseurs and novice collectors.

AXA ART operates on the ethos that art should be appreciated, shared and secured to benefit future generations. To support the protection of works of art, AXA ART uses its booth to present topics which promote care. This year, the Art is Fragile display depicts objects damaged by unbelievable accidents. Each example is a selection from a larger salvage collection housed in one of their various offices around the world. The specialist insurer shares these scenarios as a means to highlight the importance of focusing on caring for works of art. This is also why in addition to maintaining the value of art through specialist policies, AXA ART shares advice on risk prevention methods through a variety of approaches, such as establishing best practices for art storage facilities and art shippers and making available a portfolio of material on caring for all categories of art and collectibles.

Iris Handke, newly appointed Country Manager for AXA ART in Canada said, "Our day to day business activities involve supporting art collectors as they seek to preserve objects of art. We invite guests of Art Toronto to visit with us and bring their questions".

Director of Art Toronto, Susannah Rosenstock, shares, "We are honoured to receive the continued support of AXA ART, a leader in the art insurance profession. Their passion and dedication to the preservation of cultural objects is unparalleled and their experts are a great asset to our collectors, galleries and museum partners. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome AXA ART to Art Toronto!"

Visit us at the AXA ART Booth B07 during Art Toronto.

About AXA ART

International reach, unrivaled competence and a high quality network of expert partners distinguish AXA ART, the only art insurance specialist in the world, from its generalist property insurance competitors. Over the past 50 years and well into the future, AXA ART has and will continue to redefine the manner in which it serves and services its museum, gallery, collector and artist clients across the Americas, Asia and Europe, with a sincere consideration of the way valuable objects are insured and cultural patrimony is protected. For more information visit www.axa-art.com.

About ART TORONTO

Founded in 2000, Art Toronto is Canada's international contemporary and modern art fair, located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in the city's downtown core. Providing unique access to the Canadian art market, the fair is one of the most important annual art events in Canada. Now in its 17th year, Art Toronto presents important artwork from leading Canadian and international galleries combined with PLATFORM, our engaging series of lectures and panel discussions from prominent art world figures, curated projects, an extensive VIP Program, and top-tier cultural offerings throughout the city.

