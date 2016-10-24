Research and Markets - Global Dyes and Pigments Market CAGR Growth of 3.99% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Huntsman, DuPont, Flint

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global dyes and pigments market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Shift of manufacturing hub to APAC will be a key trend for market growth. Dyes and pigments are derived from invertebrates, minerals, and other natural sources. These products are manufactured worldwide in developed and developing countries.
Countries such as the US and those in Europe and Central and South America are the main producers of dyes and pigments. However, the manufacturing bases in European countries such as the UK, Germany, and Switzerland are increasingly shifting to APAC because of the region's relatively low-cost labor, favorable government subsidy packages like interest subsidy on loans, and increased downstream processing capacity. As a result, countries in APAC such as China and India are emerging as key manufacturing hubs for dyes and pigments.
According to the report, growth of end-use industries will be a key driver for market growth. Dyes and pigments cater to the coloring requirements of a number of industries. With the global economy recovering from the effects of the recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s, industries have shown improved activity and are looking at positive developments over the next five years. This is further enhanced by the improved consumer ability to spend more money on the products these industries provide. Companies are encouraged to design products that are in line with changing consumer expectations.
