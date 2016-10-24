Research and Markets - Global Induction Hobs Market CAGR Growth of 6.98% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: SHARP, SMEG, Miele

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global induction hobs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Focus on aesthetics and multiple features in induction hobs will be one of the major trends in the market.

According to the report, the introduction of market-specific products will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that the need for induction-specific cookware will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Bosch

Electrolux

Haier Electronics

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Whirlpool

Arcelik

Gorenje

Gree Electric Appliances

Groupe SEB

Hisense Group

Kenmore

Middleby Corporation

Midea Group

Miele

Koninklijke Philips

SHARP

SMEG

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Global economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Appendix

PART 17: About the Author

