Research and Markets - Global Induction Hobs Market CAGR Growth of 6.98% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: SHARP, SMEG, Miele

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Induction Hobs Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global induction hobs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Focus on aesthetics and multiple features in induction hobs will be one of the major trends in the market.
According to the report, the introduction of market-specific products will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that the need for induction-specific cookware will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Bosch
- Electrolux
- Haier Electronics
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic
- Whirlpool
- Arcelik
- Gorenje
- Gree Electric Appliances
- Groupe SEB
- Hisense Group
- Kenmore
- Middleby Corporation
- Midea Group
- Miele
- Koninklijke Philips
- SHARP
- SMEG
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Global economic indicators
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Market segmentation by product
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
PART 16: Appendix
PART 17: About the Author
