SSH Communications Security Corporation announces that the Düsseldorf District Court (Landgericht Düsseldorf) in Germany issued its judgment that contrary to SSH assertion, certain features implemented in smartphones distributed by a Sony group company in Germany do not infringe the German national part of SSH patent EP 2 254 311. The judgment comes after a trial held in September 2016 and is subject to a potential appeal by SSH.



"We are obviously disappointed with the result but at the same time appreciate that the issues raised were extremely complex both from a legal and technical point of view," said SSH VP, Intellectual Property Erkki Yli-Juuti. "Our attorneys are currently studying and digesting the judgment. We are carefully studying the opportunity to appeal."



SSH has a separate litigation against Sony in UK regarding the UK counterpart of the same European patent. The UK and German litigations are separate, and the current result from the German litigation has no direct impact on the UK case where SSH is seeking to appeal the first instance decision.



This decision covers only one SSH patent registered in the Germany. Consequently, this decision has no impact on other German and other national patents SSH holds and licenses.



