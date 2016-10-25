Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) with effect from 2016-10-26. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=591119
