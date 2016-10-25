The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on October 24, 2016 and may be subject to change.



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Oasmia) is acquiring Karo Pharma's cancer project KB9520, paid in the form of newly issued shares in Oasmia. The board of Karo Pharma has decided to distribute the Oasmia shares to their shareholders. The conditions are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



