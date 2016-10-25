Research and Markets - Global Almond Milk Market CAGR Growth of 15.45% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: SunOpta, The Bridge, Pureharvest

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Almond Milk Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global almond milk market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Consumer focus shifting toward organic variants of almond milk will be one of the major trends in the market.
According to the report, the rising levels of lactose intolerance will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that environmental concerns with almond production will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Califia Farms
- Earth's Own Food
- WhiteWave Foods
- Freedom Foods
- Hain Celestial Group
- Hiland Dairy Foods
- Nutriops
- Pacific Foods
- Pureharvest
- Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing
- SunOpta
- The Bridge
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Demographic and economic profile: World
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Competitor analysis
PART 17: Appendix
PART 18: About the Author
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7fv6ss/global_almond
