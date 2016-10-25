Research and Markets - Global Almond Milk Market CAGR Growth of 15.45% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: SunOpta, The Bridge, Pureharvest

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Almond Milk Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global almond milk market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Consumer focus shifting toward organic variants of almond milk will be one of the major trends in the market.



According to the report, the rising levels of lactose intolerance will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.



Further, the report states that environmental concerns with almond production will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Questions Answered:



What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:



Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Earth's Own Food

WhiteWave Foods

Freedom Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Hiland Dairy Foods

Nutriops

Pacific Foods

Pureharvest

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing

SunOpta

The Bridge



Report Structure:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Demographic and economic profile: World



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by product type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Market drivers



PART 12: Impact of drivers



PART 13: Market challenges



PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 15: Market trends



PART 16: Competitor analysis



PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7fv6ss/global_almond

