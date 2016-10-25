sprite-preloader
25.10.2016 | 19:11
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Almond Milk Market CAGR Growth of 15.45% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: SunOpta, The Bridge, Pureharvest

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Almond Milk Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global almond milk market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Consumer focus shifting toward organic variants of almond milk will be one of the major trends in the market.

According to the report, the rising levels of lactose intolerance will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that environmental concerns with almond production will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Califia Farms
  • Earth's Own Food
  • WhiteWave Foods
  • Freedom Foods
  • Hain Celestial Group
  • Hiland Dairy Foods
  • Nutriops
  • Pacific Foods
  • Pureharvest
  • Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing
  • SunOpta
  • The Bridge

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Demographic and economic profile: World

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Competitor analysis

PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7fv6ss/global_almond

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire