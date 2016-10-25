Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker:PSH:NA) is changing the date and time of its 3Q 2016 investor call to 10 November 2016 at 17:00CET from 3 November 2016 at 17:00CET. Pershing Square is changing the date so that the call takes place after the majority of its portfolio companies report quarterly earnings. During the call, Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will address questions emailed by investors to ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details will be available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com on 8 November 2016.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until 26 November 2016 at 5:59 CET (25 November 2016 23:59 EST). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

