INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON INTERIM DIVIDEND

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 September 2016 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Interim Dividend. Terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.

As mentioned in the Announcement, payment of the Interim Dividend is subject to the Company obtaining prior consents from the Lenders. On 25 October 2016, the required consents have been obtained by the Company. The Interim Dividend is expected to be paid on 31 October 2016.

By Order of the board of directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

26 October 2016

