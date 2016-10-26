Role Supports Northern Trust's Growing Global Fund Servicing Business in Asia

Northern Trust (Nasdaq:NTRS) announced today that it has appointed Caroline Higgins as head of its Global Fund Services business in Asia.

From her Hong Kong base, Higgins will focus on bringing Northern Trust's range of tailored fund servicing solutions to Asia-based investment manager clients, expanding its range of region specific products and capabilities. Additionally, she will focus on bringing expertise and solutions to help Northern Trust's existing clients distributing their products in Asia, and looking for local time zone support.

"Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for Northern Trust and we see increasing opportunity to expand our fund servicing business in Asia," said William Mak, head of Northern Trust in Asia-Pacific. "We are pleased to appoint Caroline to spearhead our focus on expanding our global fund services business here. Her experience working with global clients will be valuable as we continue to grow our capabilities and geographical reach across Asia-Pacific."

Higgins joins Northern Trust from Brown Brother Harriman (BBH), in Hong Kong where she was head of transfer agency for Asia. During her career, Higgins has worked in Ireland, Australia and Hong Kong and has 25 years of experience working in the fund servicing industry.

"We see an increasing demand from our clients in Asia for tailored fund servicing solutions that support their unique requirements," said Peter Jordan, head of Global Fund Services, Asia-Pacific. "Appointing Caroline to focus on Asia and our cross border business underlines our commitment to continuing to support our clients with fund administration solutions that meet their unique and regionally-specific requirements."

Northern Trust Global Fund Services provides custody, fund administration and investment operations outsourcing solutions to investment managers across the globe and across the spectrum of asset classes. It has supported a range of complex investment strategies on behalf of investment management clients for more than 30 years.

