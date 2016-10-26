sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,31 Euro		-0,338
-0,51 %
WKN: 854009 ISIN: US6658591044 Ticker-Symbol: NT4 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,91
65,21
25.10.
64,38
64,76
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
NORTHERN TRUST CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN TRUST CORP65,31-0,51 %