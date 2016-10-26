26 October 2016 Announcement no. 64/2016



Today, Sampo has announced that, at the expiry of the offer period of the mandatory offer submitted by Sampo on 27 September 2016 to Topdanmark's shareholders, Sampo has received acceptances of 7,374,306 shares in total, representing 7.76% of the total share capital.



Thus, Sampo holds 39,051,226 shares, representing 41.11% of the total share capital.



