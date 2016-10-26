sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,014 Euro		-0,162
-0,67 %
WKN: A1JYUM ISIN: DK0060477503 Ticker-Symbol: TQ71 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPDANMARK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOPDANMARK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,139
25,104
21.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMPO OYJ41,935-0,59 %
TOPDANMARK A/S24,014-0,67 %