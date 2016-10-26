Parking Management Market by Software, Professional Services & Solution - Global Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The parking management systems market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.03 billion in 2016 to USD 5.00 billion by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 10.6%.

The parking management systems market is driven by factors such as the need to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, concerns regarding safety, security, and connectivity among travelers, and heavy production of vehicles throughout the world. Whereas, high implementation cost constraints and lack of system integration limit the growth of parking management market.

The organizations are rapidly growing their partnership networks to deploy the parking management solutions across globe. Thus, the professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as compared to the software segment. The professional services segment also exhibit a greater share of the parking management market from 2016 to 2021, as compared to the software segment.

APAC includes emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying parking management solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rise in demand of parking management solutions in verticals such as transportation and governments and muncipalities due to increase in urbanization, regional economic growth, proliferation of mass transit systems, and rise in public parking spaces maintained by the government and municipalities. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2021.

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Indigo

Inrix, Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Siemens AG

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

T2 Systems, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

