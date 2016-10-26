Research and Markets - Global Data Protection as a Service Market 2016-2020: Market Opportunities and Threats Faced by Key Vendors - Amazon, HP, IBM, Veritas Technologies, Commvault & EMC

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Data Protection as a Service Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 32.61% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the fee charged for licenses, consulting, and annual maintenance of the software. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Convergence is an emerging trend in the data protection services. The convergence of networking, computing, and storage denotes the movement of enterprise data from physical storage such as tape disc and local severs to virtual servers operating in the cloud. Convergence includes software-defined storage, networking services, hardware abstraction, central orchestration, and geo-distributed architecture, which help IT infrastructure to become an efficient and agile service. The convergence of backup and archiving also reduces capital uptake and lowers operational costs, in addition to simplifying IT processes. The use of recovery technology will help in robust and efficient data backups.
Further, the report states that vendor reliability is one of the main factors for the growth of long-term businesses. Cloud technologies are gaining importance worldwide and its adoption for data protection is increasing. Though many vendors offer cloud-based backup services, choosing the right vendor remains a challenge. There are several factors associated with BaaS such as a cost, bandwidth, security, and recovery process. The selection of vendors depends on the kind of business an organization is handling and the size of the organization.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Amazon
- HP
- IBM
- Veritas Technologies
- Commvault
- EMC
Other prominent vendors
- Acronis
- Asigra
- Backblaze
- CA Technology
- Carbonite
- Cisco
- Datalink
- Fujitsu
- Hexistor
- iDrive
- Barracuda Networks
- Iron Mountain
- ITC Infotech
- KeepItSafe
- Microsoft
- Nasuni
- NetApp
- Proact
- Quantum
- Rackspace
- Seagate
- Skyvia
- SugarSync
- Symantec
- Symform
- Zetta
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Architecture of DPaaS
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Buying Criteria
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Five forces model
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Key vendor profiles
Part 18: Other prominent vendors
Part 19: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hps8tv/global_data
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716