Research and Markets - Global Data Protection as a Service Market 2016-2020: Market Opportunities and Threats Faced by Key Vendors - Amazon, HP, IBM, Veritas Technologies, Commvault & EMC

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 32.61% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the fee charged for licenses, consulting, and annual maintenance of the software. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Convergence is an emerging trend in the data protection services. The convergence of networking, computing, and storage denotes the movement of enterprise data from physical storage such as tape disc and local severs to virtual servers operating in the cloud. Convergence includes software-defined storage, networking services, hardware abstraction, central orchestration, and geo-distributed architecture, which help IT infrastructure to become an efficient and agile service. The convergence of backup and archiving also reduces capital uptake and lowers operational costs, in addition to simplifying IT processes. The use of recovery technology will help in robust and efficient data backups.

Further, the report states that vendor reliability is one of the main factors for the growth of long-term businesses. Cloud technologies are gaining importance worldwide and its adoption for data protection is increasing. Though many vendors offer cloud-based backup services, choosing the right vendor remains a challenge. There are several factors associated with BaaS such as a cost, bandwidth, security, and recovery process. The selection of vendors depends on the kind of business an organization is handling and the size of the organization.

Key vendors



Amazon

HP

IBM

Veritas Technologies

Commvault

EMC

Other prominent vendors



Acronis

Asigra

Backblaze

CA Technology

Carbonite

Cisco

Datalink

Fujitsu

Google

Hexistor

iDrive

Barracuda Networks

Iron Mountain

ITC Infotech

KeepItSafe

Microsoft

Nasuni

NetApp

Proact

Quantum

Rackspace

Seagate

Skyvia

SugarSync

Symantec

Symform

Zetta

