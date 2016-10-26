

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announced, for the Year Ending December 31, 2016, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $10.58 to $10.68, and total revenue in a range of $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to rise in the range of 4% to 5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $10.73 on revenue of $8.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth-quarter, O'Reilly Automotive expects earnings per share in the range of $2.44 to $2.54. Comparable store sales are expected to increase in a range of 3% to 5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.56.



Third-quarter earnings per share increased 10% to $2.90 from $2.64, a year ago. Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, increased 7%, to $2.22 billion from $2.08 billion for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 4.2% in the quarter.



O'Reilly Automotive also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Bond Auto Parts, a privately held automotive parts supplier, which operates 48 stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.



