sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,616 Euro		-0,256
-0,99 %
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,561
26,635
09:45
26,561
26,62
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB25,616-0,99 %