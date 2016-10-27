Regulatory News:

SCA (STO:SCAA) (STO:SCAB) invite holders of bonds issued under the company's EMTN-program to agree to a substitution of counterparty to the parent company for SCA's hygiene business and to approve certain adjustments to the terms conditions of the program.

As part of the capital structure for SCA's hygiene business, the company intends to transfer outstanding bonds to SCA Hygiene AB, the parent company of SCA's hygiene business. For further information in respect of the offer, such as the proposal and time and place for the bond holder meeting, please see the attached announcement.

SCA is a leading global hygiene and forest products company. The Group develops and produces sustainable personal care, tissue and forest products. Sales are conducted in about 100 countries under many strong brands, including the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and regional brands, such as Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. As Europe's largest private forest owner, SCA places considerable emphasis on sustainable forest management. The Group has about 44,000 employees. Sales in 2015 amounted to approximately SEK 115bn (EUR 12.3bn). SCA was founded in 1929, has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. For more information, visit www.sca.com.

