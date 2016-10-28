Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry PLC to change its financial reporting practice in 2017, updated financial reporting schedule

PÖYRY PLC Company Announcement 28 October 2016 at 8.35 a.m. (EEST)

Pöyry PLC will change its financial reporting practice as of 1 January 2017. Pöyry PLC will publish half year and annual financial reports and will no longer publish interim reports for the first three and nine months of the year. Pöyry will publish its full year market outlook and financial forecast in the half year financial report and financial statement release.

Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2017 as follows:

Financial statement release 2016: Wednesday 8 February 2017

Financial statements 2016: Thursday 16 February 2017 at the latest

Half year financial report January - June 2017: Friday 4 August 2017

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 9 March 2017. Pöyry's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services, underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).

