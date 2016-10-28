EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 OCTOBER 2016 SHARES



COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN



A total of 7 900 000 shares subscribed with the convertible capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as old shares as of 31 October 2016.



Identifiers of Componenta Corporation's share:



Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 161 925 224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 28.10.2016 OSAKKEET



COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt yhteensä 7.900.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31.10.2016 alkaen.



Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110 id: 24247 Osakemäärä: 161.925.224



