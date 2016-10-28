EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 OCTOBER 2016 SHARES



NOKIA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 38 750 Nokia Corporation's shares have been subscribed with the Nokia Corporation's 2011 option rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as old shares as of 31 October 2016.



Identifiers of Nokia Corporation's share:



Trading code: NOKIA ISIN code: FI0009000681 Orderbook id: 24311 Number of shares: 5 835 725 262



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 28.10.2016 OSAKKEET



NOKIA OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Nokia Oyj:n vuoden 2011 optio-oikeuksilla merkityt yhteensä 38.750 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31.10.2016 alkaen.



Nokia Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NOKIA ISIN-koodi: FI0009000681 id: 24311 Osakemäärä: 5.835.725.262



