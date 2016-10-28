Helsinki, 2016-10-28 11:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taaleri Kiertotalous Ky will become the largest shareholder of Naps Solar Oy, through a deal agreed today. Naps is a supplier of solar electricity solutions and is globally one of the most experienced companies in its field. Naps has in-depth experience of component technologies and particularly strong expertise in solar panels due to nearly 20 years of its own production.



The financing package, amounting to several million euros, will be directed primarily to working capital required for growth and to developing the organisation in line with objectives. The investment will increase both domestic and international operations. Through financing and new recruitment, the Naps Solar Group's total volume is projected to double during 2017.



"Demand for solar electricity is growing fast, both in Finland and worldwide. The sector is very capital intensive and that's why there is a need for private equity investors like Taaleri. Naps is overwhelmingly Finland's most experienced and expert solar electricity supplier, which during its long history has delivered systems for nearly all applications and to nearly every country in the world," says Taaleri Investment Manager Pontus Oinonen.



"We are extremely satisfied to have Taaleri involved in our operations. In addition to financing, cooperation with Taaleri will provide us with many interesting business opportunities, for example in various customer-financing models. I believe that, together with Taaleri, Naps will achieve its objectives faster than we even dare to expect," says Naps Solar Oy's Chairman of the Board, Timo Rosenlöf.



Naps Solar in brief



Naps Solar is a respected solar electricity systems expert. Naps delivers solutions for its customers' diverse needs, both for connection to the electricity network and separate from it. Systems are always optimised for specific needs according to individual requirements. Solutions are based on an exceptionally extensive 35 years of experience of the delivery of over 200,000 systems to more than 140 countries on all continents. Naps is renowned for its technically high quality and reliable solutions. In 2015, Group companies had a turnover of around EUR 7 million and 30 employees.



www.napssystems.fi



Taaleri in brief



Taaleri is a financial house whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on the stock exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Taaleri Group consists of three business areas: Asset Management, Financing and Energy. Taaleri's services are directed at institutional investors, companies and private individuals. The Group's subsidiaries are: Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd and its subsidiaries, Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd Group, Taaleri Investments Ltd Group, Taaleri Energia Ltd and Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. In addition, Taaleri has associated companies, namely Fellow Finance Oyj, which offers peer-to-peer loan services, and Inderes Oy, which produces analyses and media content for investors.



At the end of June 2016, Taaleri had assets under management of EUR 4.2 billion and around 3,600 wealth management clients. Taaleri Plc has around 2,600 shareholders. The operations of Taaleri are monitored by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.



