Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry ranked 4th most attractive employer in Finland in 2016 Universum Professional Survey

Pöyry has been ranked as the fourth most attractive employer in Finland amongst Engineering and Natural Sciences professionals who took part in the 2016 Universum Survey. In the ideal employer study, Pöyry maintained its desirable ranking for a third consecutive year.

"I am proud that Pöyry continues to be rated as a top employer," says Martin Ã Porta, President and CEO of Pöyry PLC. "We are working together to build a stimulating environment that attracts the brightest of minds and where people get to work on interesting projects that make lasting difference to the world we live in."

"Our people are our strongest asset," he continues. "By encouraging them to think as 'intrapreneurs' we can work together to put the client first, bringing new ideas and smart solutions that create distinct value."

Did you know? At Pöyry we speak over 50 different languages.

