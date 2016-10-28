SyntheticMR AB and Siemens Healthineers have entered into a cooperation agreement, making the SyMRI software packages from SyntheticMR compatible with MRI scanners from Siemens Healthineers and available to their customers.

"I am very pleased to be able to present Siemens Healthineers, one of the globally market leading MRI vendors, as a partner to SyntheticMR. Through this cooperation, we can now offer the clinical benefits of SyMRI also to Siemens customers, expanding our available market significantly. I look forward to continued collaboration that both companies will benefit from", says Stefan Tell, CEO of SyntheticMR.

The SyMRI post processing packages will be offered as an option, and will be compatible with most of the MRI systems available from Siemens Healthineers starting 2017.

By this cooperation both parties will provide a combined offering which enhances the benefit of MRI.

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI®, delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single scan. SyMRI is available in three packages. SyMRI IMAGE provides fast MRI workflows, allowing high patient throughput. SyMRI NEURO enables automatic segmentation of brain tissue, providing objective decision support. SyMRI Research Edition includes exportable SyMaps™, quantitative T1, T2 and PD maps of the brain, allowing the investigation to be taken even further. SyMRI is CE-marked product. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and in the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the AktieTorget exchange in Stockholm, Sweden. For additional information, please visit www.syntheticmr.com . This information is information that SyntheticMR AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 28 2016.

