VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (the "Fund") announces the retirement of Mr. David Levi as the Fund's President & CEO and a director and the appointment of Mr. Derek Lew as his successor. Mr. Lew is the President & CEO and director of the Fund's manager, Growth Works Capital Ltd.

