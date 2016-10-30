In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . JP Morgan Chase -0.88% 29.10 21:30 SFBusinessTimes Company backed by big banks announces @venmo competitor Zelle https://t.co/bsJyCgUE0V$JPM $WFC bankingtech https://t.co/gtryGBCB6z Verizon -1.31% 29.10 21:24 intercooleronli Ngam Advisors L.P. Has $29,656,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ https://t.co/tZYY3flpxY Procter & Gamble 0.44% 29.10 21:24 finzine $PG How Procter & Gamble Co Is Streamlining Its Business and Seeing Some...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...