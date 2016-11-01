SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory today announced that it will provide tests for allergen sensitization specific for the Asian population using industry leading technology by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The tests will be based on Thermo Fisher's ImmunoCAP technology and performed on Phadia Laboratory Systems.

Allergy constitutes a major health concern in both adolescents and adults. While many allergens are common across populations, there has been increased recognition of differences in the prevalence and morbidity of atopic diseases among different ethnic groups and across different geographic regions. Factors such as genetics, environmental exposure, diet and social behavior appear to contribute.

Angsana is seeking to define and validate specific tests for allergen sensitization that are suited to local needs. ImmunoCAP technology is well known for its high specificity and sensitivity, quantitative results, high quality and a comprehensive menu of allergens and allergen components.

"Angsana is committed to deliver high-performance and affordable molecular diagnostic services to meet the health demand of Asian population. We are excited to work with Thermo Fisher and its technology to help us expand our service capabilities to better address this major public health concern," said Dr. Chris Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Angsana. "With the rising incidence of atopic diseases, particularly among younger children, it is important to better understand the regional and ethnic differences in Asian countries," said Dr. Richard Choy, Angsana's Chief Scientific Officer and managing director of Angsana Hong Kong laboratory. "Through collaboration with local medical experts and healthcare providers, Angsana aims to provide a testing solution for Asia, in order to help improve the diagnosis efficiency and aid better allergy management."

"We're pleased that Angsana recognizes our quality and expertise and we are pleased that our technology can be used to support their efforts," said [Stefan Wolf], president, ImmunoDiagnostics, Thermo Fisher. "Providing tests for allergen sensitization for the Asian population will help to enable healthcare professionals to have a better understanding of the symptoms of their patients."

Angsana has recently acquired Allergy Laboratory, a Singapore-based private laboratory with over 10-year experience serving in the allergy testing business. "The acquisition enables us to combine the existing tests and dedicated expertise from Allergy Laboratory with the range of premium molecular assays from Angsana, providing an expanded, high-quality diagnostic services under the CAP-accredited environment" said Dr. Chris Tan from Angsana.

About Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory, a multi-national company, specializes in developing premium molecular diagnostic assays, serving four medical areas that have the largest impact in Asian population: allergy and molecular allergology, fetal maternal health, molecular oncology and pharmacogenetics. Through analysis of medical conditions at a molecular level, combined with clinical consultations by board-certified medical specialists, Angsana empowers clinicians and patients to make better informed clinical decisions and improve the quality of patient care. Strategically located in the center of Asia, operated from CAP-accredited laboratories in both Singapore and Hong Kong and a business office in Malaysia, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory is dedicated to serving the Asian healthcare community with fast and more affordable services within easy reach. For more information, visit www.angsanadx.com.

