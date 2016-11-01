Net Income Per Share up 20 Percent over Third Quarter of 2015

Operating Earnings Per Share up 19 Percent over Third Quarter of 2015

Midpoint of Full Year Earnings Per Share Guidance Reduced by 2 Percent

Announces Expanded Restructuring Program

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that net income and operating earnings per share were $1.15 for the third quarter of 2016. Net income per share in the third quarter of 2016 was up 20 percent over the third quarter of 2015. Operating earnings per share, which exclude $1 million of acquisition integration charges in the third quarter of 2016 and $10 million in the third quarter of 2015, were up 19 percent over the third quarter of 2015.

Sales in the third quarter of 2016 were $5.0 billion, down 4 percent from the same period in 2015. The sales decline consisted of 3 percent from a decline in organic sales and 1 percent from negative currency translation.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our third quarter operating earnings per share were at the midpoint of our guidance despite third quarter sales coming in 1 percent lower than our expectations. We had previously expected organic sales for the third quarter to be the same as in the second quarter.

"Our segment margins were strong, at 16.0 percent, and excluding restructuring costs incurred in the quarter, 16.5 percent," said Arnold. "Our strong margins were a result of tight cost control and higher restructuring savings. Our restructuring costs in the quarter came in at $23 million, slightly under our estimate at the start of the quarter.

"Our operating cash flow in the third quarter was $798 million, keeping us on trajectory to meet our cash flow guidance for the year," said Arnold. "We continued to return substantial cash to our shareholders, repurchasing $243 million of our shares in the quarter. So far in 2016, our repurchases total $567 million, 2.0 percent of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the year.

"Looking at full-year 2016, we now expect a decline in organic revenue of approximately 4 percent," said Arnold. "We are maintaining our estimate of the impact of negative currency translation at $225 million.

"We anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 to be between $1.05 and $1.15," said Arnold. "For the full year, we expect net income and operating earnings per share to be between $4.15 and $4.25, a decline of 2 percent at the midpoint from our prior guidance.

"The decline in orders in several of our end markets in the third quarter suggests to us that sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 and in 2017 are likely to be soft," said Arnold. "As a result, we anticipate expanding our 2017 restructuring program to a cost of $180 million, compared to our prior guidance of $130 million."

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.8 billion, flat compared to the third quarter of 2015. Operating profits, excluding acquisition integration charges of $1 million during the quarter, were $332 million, up 2 percent over the third quarter of 2015.

"Our operating margins in the third quarter were 18.8 percent," said Arnold. "Our bookings in the third quarter in the Electrical Products segment were down 1 percent from the third quarter of 2015, driven by a decline in the Americas while EMEA and APAC were flat."

Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.4 billion, down 3 percent from the third quarter of 2015. Organic sales were down 2 percent and currency translation was negative 1 percent. Segment operating profits were $197 million, up 18 percent over the third quarter of 2015.

"Our operating margins were 13.7 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $7 million, 14.2 percent," said Arnold. "While an improvement over the second quarter of 2016, our margins are still being negatively impacted by weakness in large industrial projects and oil and gas markets.

"Bookings in the third quarter were down 5 percent from the third quarter of 2015, driven by declines in the Americas and EMEA," said Arnold. "Orders in APAC showed double-digit growth during the quarter."

Hydraulics segment sales were $562 million, down 6 percent from the third quarter of 2015, entirely due to a decline in organic sales. Operating profits in the third quarter were $61 million, an increase of 39 percent over the third quarter of 2015.

"Our operating margins in the quarter were 10.9 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $10 million, 12.6 percent," said Arnold. "Hydraulics orders in the third quarter of 2016 were down 3 percent, with a modest decline in the Americas, a larger decline in EMEA, and growth in APAC."

Aerospace segment sales were $436 million, down 3 percent from the third quarter of 2015, entirely due to negative currency translation. Operating profits in the third quarter were $88 million, up 11 percent over the third quarter of 2015.

"Our operating margins in the quarter were a record 20.2 percent," said Arnold. "Bookings in the quarter were up 15 percent compared to the third quarter of 2015, driven by strong growth in commercial and military OEM orders. Aftermarket orders grew 5 percent, with particular strength on the commercial side."

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $786 million, down 12 percent from the third quarter of 2015, entirely due to a decline in organic sales. Operating profits in the third quarter were $122 million, down 10 percent from the third quarter of 2015.

"Our operating margins in the quarter were 15.5 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $5 million, 16.2 percent," said Arnold.

"North American Class 8 truck production declined 35 percent in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter of 2015," said Arnold. "We now expect full-year 2016 production to be 225,000 units."

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning fourth quarter 2016 operating earnings per share, full-year 2016 operating earnings per share, 2016 organic revenue growth, the effects of currency translation, the costs and benefits of planned restructuring actions, and growth in our end markets. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net sales 4,987 5,203 14,880 15,798 Cost of products sold 3,371 3,597 10,081 10,865 Selling and administrative expense 853 907 2,642 2,723 Research and development expense 146 156 444 472 Interest expense net 59 59 173 175 Other income net (15 (3 (28 (27 Income before income taxes 573 487 1,568 1,590 Income tax expense 51 42 151 143 Net income 522 445 1,417 1,447 Less net loss for noncontrolling interests 1 1 1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 523 446 1,418 1,447 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted 1.15 0.96 3.09 3.09 Basic 1.15 0.96 3.10 3.10 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 455.6 466.4 457.9 468.5 Basic 453.9 465.1 456.5 466.8 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share 0.57 0.55 1.71 1.65 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to operating earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 523 446 1,418 1,447 Excluding acquisition integration charges (after-tax) 1 7 2 22 Operating earnings 524 453 1,420 1,469 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 1.15 0.96 3.09 3.09 Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration charges (after-tax) 0.01 0.05 Operating earnings per ordinary share 1.15 0.97 3.09 3.14 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net sales Electrical Products 1,767 1,771 5,231 5,246 Electrical Systems and Services 1,436 1,487 4,207 4,437 Hydraulics 562 599 1,702 1,907 Aerospace 436 449 1,328 1,367 Vehicle 786 897 2,412 2,841 Total net sales 4,987 5,203 14,880 15,798 Segment operating profit Electrical Products 331 322 924 858 Electrical Systems and Services 197 164 534 573 Hydraulics 61 44 161 184 Aerospace 88 79 251 233 Vehicle 122 136 377 490 Total segment operating profit 799 745 2,247 2,338 Corporate Amortization of intangible assets (99 (102 (297 (306 Interest expense net (59 (59 (173 (175 Pension and other postretirement benefits expense (18 (38 (45 (99 Other corporate expense net (50 (59 (164 (168 Income before income taxes 573 487 1,568 1,590 Income tax expense 51 42 151 143 Net income 522 445 1,417 1,447 Less net loss for noncontrolling interests 1 1 1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 523 446 1,418 1,447 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2016 December 31,

2015 (In millions) Assets Current assets Cash 494 268 Short-term investments 213 177 Accounts receivable net 3,659 3,479 Inventory 2,328 2,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 393 369 Total current assets 7,087 6,616 Property, plant and equipment net 3,506 3,565 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 13,434 13,479 Other intangible assets 5,689 6,014 Deferred income taxes 412 362 Other assets 1,109 960 Total assets 31,237 30,996 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 1 426 Current portion of long-term debt 550 242 Accounts payable 1,790 1,758 Accrued compensation 388 366 Other current liabilities 1,866 1,833 Total current liabilities 4,595 4,625 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 7,881 7,746 Pension liabilities 1,532 1,586 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 429 440 Deferred income taxes 366 390 Other noncurrent liabilities 988 978 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,196 11,140 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 15,404 15,186 Noncontrolling interests 42 45 Total equity 15,446 15,231 Total liabilities and equity 31,237 30,996 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc NOTES TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2016 EARNINGS RELEASE Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution). Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include operating earnings, operating earnings per ordinary share, and operating profit before acquisition integration charges for each business segment as well as corporate, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment. Note 2. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION CHARGES Eaton incurs integration charges related to acquired businesses. A summary of these charges follows:

Acquisition integration charges Operating profit as reported Operating profit excluding

acquisition integration

charges* Three months ended September 30 Â Â 2016Â Â 2015 2016 2015 2016 Â 2015Â Â Business segment Electrical Products 1 5 331 322 332 327 Electrical Systems and Services 3 197 164 197 167 Hydraulics 61 44 61 44 Aerospace 88 79 88 79 Vehicle 122 136 122 136 Total business segments 1 8 799 745 800 753 Corporate 2 Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 1 10 Income taxes 3 Total after income taxes 1 7 Per ordinary share diluted 0.01

*Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges is used to calculate operating margin where that term is used in this release.

Acquisition integration charges Operating profit as reported Operating profit excluding

acquisition integration

charges* Nine months ended September 30 Â 2016Â 2015 2016 2015 2016 Â 2015Â Business segment Electrical Products 2 17 924 858 926 875 Electrical Systems and Services 1 10 534 573 535 583 Hydraulics 2 161 184 161 186 Aerospace 251 233 251 233 Vehicle 377 490 377 490 Total business segments 3 29 2,247 2,338 2,250 2,367 Corporate 4 Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 3 33 Income taxes 1 11 Total after income taxes 2 22 Per ordinary share diluted 0.05

*Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges is used to calculate operating margin where that term is used in this release.

Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2016 related to the integration of Ephesus Lighting, Inc. (Ephesus) and Oxalis Group Ltd. (Oxalis), which were acquired in 2015. The charges associated with Ephesus were included in Cost of products sold and Selling and administrative expense, while the charges associated with Oxalis were included in Cost of products sold. Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2015 related primarily to the integration of Cooper Industries plc (Cooper), which was acquired in 2012. These charges were included in Cost of products sold or Selling and administrative expense, as appropriate. In Business Segment Information, the charges reduced Operating profit of the related business segment. Corporate integration charges in 2015 also related to the integration of Cooper. These charges were included in Selling and administrative expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other corporate expense net.

