sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 01.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,141 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 935162 ISIN: CA59501P1045 Ticker-Symbol: 2M4 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC0,1410,00 %