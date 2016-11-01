PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Magnit Announces the Acquisition of Shares by the Entity under the Issuer's Control

Krasnodar, Russia (November 1, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the acquisition of shares by the entity which is under the Issuer's control.

Full company name and address: Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State Registration Number: 1022301598549 Object of acquisition: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of shares Date of change: October 27, 2016 Date of the fact being reported to the Issuer: November 1, 2016 Amount of acquired shares: 8 shares (0.000008% of the total equity) Basis for acquisition: Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading of Closed Joint Stock Company «MICEX Stock Exchange» Amount of votes before acquisition: 9,736 votes (0.010296% of the total number of votes) Amount of votes after acquisition: 9,744 votes (0.010304% of the total number of votes)

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.