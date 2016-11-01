Deal Broadens FX Instruments Available to Trade

Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS) today completed its acquisition of Javelin SEF, LLC (Javelin), a swap execution facility (SEF).

The deal was announced on August 11, 2016 and received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on October 23, 2016. Javelin has been integrated with Bats Hotspot, the institutional FX trading platform, in order to enable trading in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). Hotspot already offers trading in outright deliverable forward contracts.

Dodd Frank provisions mandate that certain market participants trade NDFs on SEFs. According to the latest Bank for International Settlements (BIS) triennial survey, total NDF daily turnover was $127bn as of 2014, and accounted for 19% of all forward currency trading globally.

"This acquisition broadens the instruments available to trade on Bats Hotspot, and reiterates our commitment to developing our FX marketplace," said Chris Concannon, CEO of Bats Global Markets. "I congratulate both the Bats and Javelin associates on their tenacity and dedication in swiftly and successfully closing this deal."

Hotspot's average daily volume in September was $28.3bn. In total, more than $112bn of notional value per day was handled by Bats markets in September.

In the same month, Bats announced a transaction agreement with CBOE Holdings under which CBOE will acquire Bats.

About Bats Global Markets

Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS) is a leading global operator of exchanges and services for financial markets, dedicated to Making Markets Better. Bats is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S., operates the largest stock exchange and trade reporting facility in Europe, and the #1 market globally for ETF trading. We also operate growing ETF listings venues in the U.S. and Europe, two U.S. options exchanges and Bats Hotspot, our global foreign exchange market. Also, ETF.com, a leading provider of ETF news, data and analysis, is a wholly owned subsidiary. The company is headquartered in Kansas City with offices in New York, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Singapore and Quito. Visit bats.com and @BatsGlobal for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Bats' current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, under the caption "Risk Factors."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161101006371/en/

Contacts:

Bats Global Markets, Inc.

MEDIA

Hannah Randall,+1-646-856-8809

New York

or

Randy Williams,+1-212-378-8522

New York

comms@bats.com

or

INVESTORS

Mark Marriott,+1-913-815-7132

Kansas City

ir@bats.com