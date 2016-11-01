TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Mettrum Health Corp. ("Mettrum" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MT), a vertically integrated provider of cannabis products, is voluntarily recalling medical cannabis products that were exposed to a foliar plant spray that contained traces of an ingredient - a natural pesticide widely used in agriculture - that was not disclosed by the third-party manufacturer on the list of ingredients, or in the product Material Safety Data Sheet ("MSDS"). There is no impact on human health or the integrity of the Mettrum product.

"Quality, purity and transparency are Mettrum's top priorities, which is why we have initiated a voluntary recall of the exposed product and are reaching out directly to all impacted clients," said Michael Haines, director and CEO, Mettrum Health Corp. "While the ingredient is not harmful and there is no negative effect on product quality and safety, we are doing everything possible to ensure client satisfaction and confidence is upheld."

Foliar plant sprays contain micronutrients that can enhance plant health and vigour. In this case, Mettrum sourced the foliar spray from a third-party supplier and used it on cannabis plants when needed. The spray is advertised as a plant wash (foliar spray) and its list of ingredients and the MSDS were reviewed by Mettrum's science team prior to use.

Following a routine Health Canada inspection, it was brought to Mettrum's attention that this third-party foliar spray contains an unlisted ingredient called pyrethrin. This plant-based insecticide is approved and widely used on both organic and conventional crops in Canada, however it is not currently registered for use on medical cannabis under the Pest Control Products Act. This is why Mettrum is conducting a voluntary recall of the exposed products.

In full cooperation with Health Canada, cannabis samples were provided and independent, third-party testing was conducted. No traces of pyrethrin residues were detected on growing plants or finished products. This recall is defined by Health Canada as a Type III recall: a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences.

Mettrum expects the financial impact on the Company to be non-material to its fiscal 2017 results.

Clients who have previously purchased affected products are being contacted directly with additional information and next steps. For more information about the voluntary recall, clients with questions are encouraged to contact Mettrum via the dedicated contact information below:

Phone: 1-866-661-2060

Email: inquiries@mettrum.com

About Mettrum Health Corp

Mettrum Health Corp. is a Tier 1 Industry Issuer listed on TSX Venture Exchange. Mettrum Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a Toronto-based company and a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada) issued pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) (the "ACMPR"), which came into effect on August 24th, 2016. Mettrum received its first license from Health Canada under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "MMPR") on November 1, 2013 and began production of medical cannabis at its first production facility in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Mettrum received its second license from Health Canada under the MMPR on December 11, 2014 for its other wholly-owned subsidiary, Agripharm Corp., at Mettrum Creemore facility in Clearview, Ontario. Mettrum received its third license from Health Canada under the MMPR on December 17, 2015 for Mettrum Ltd. at its new 60,000 square foot production and distribution facility in Bowmanville, Ontario. Mettrum is a leading producer and vendor of medical cannabis under the ACMPR system. In addition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mettrum Hempworks, Mettrum also is a licensed producer and distribution of industrial cannabis (hemp) products, including Mettrum's functional food line, Mettrum Originals™, under the Industrial Hemp Regulations (Canada) issued pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, the estimated and anticipated impact on the Company's operations, financial results and information, efficiencies, access to markets, licenses and production capacities, as well as the anticipated dates of completion and impacts. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, financial, operational, competitive, regulatory, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the results of operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

