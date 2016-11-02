VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Vendome Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VDR)(FRANKFURT: 9VR) ("Vendome" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from July-August 2016 geological, geochemical and geophysical work completed at its 100% owned Clinton Manganese Property located near Clinton, British Columbia. Combined with a ground magnetometer geophysical survey, a total of 10 rock samples and 80 soil samples were collected from three claims (MN2, MN3, and MN4). The results not only confirmed the presence of anomalous values of manganese in rock and soil samples but also helped in generating targets for further exploration work on the property.

Highlights of the sampling program are:

-- Manganese (Mn) values of eight rock samples from MN4 claim are in the range of 0.69% to 28% with an average of 10.93% Mn. -- Two rock samples from MN2 claim showed 1130 ppm (parts per million) and 1150 ppm manganese respectively. -- Soil samples assayed using mobile metal ions (MMI) technique indicated zones of anomalous manganese values in various areas. -- Some of the soil manganese anomalies are coincidental with higher magnetic values. -- Manganese bearing mineralization is hosted in silicified, hematitic red phyllites that have interbedded ferruginous chert.

The exploration work was carried out during July-August 2016 and was contracted to Andris Kakuka a professional geologist registered with Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). Details of rock samples are provided in the table at the end of this press release and the exploration maps can be viewed at the Company's website.

All the samples were shipped to SGS Canada Laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The rock samples were assayed using GE_ICP 40B - Multi-Acid (4 Acid) digestion / ICP-AES Package. The soil samples were analyzed using SGS Laboratories proprietary MMI-M5 analytical procedure. In this technique, target elements are extracted using weak solutions of organic and inorganic compounds and analyzed through ICP-MS Dynamic Reaction Cell™ (DRC II™).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as a consultant with the Company.

Table: Rock Samples Details

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zone Sample Location Elev Sample ID Name NAD 1983 Zone 10 (m) ------------------------------ Easting Northing --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 01 Mn 4 594003 5658313 1111 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 02 Mn 4 594032 5658315 1083 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 03 Mn 4 593998 5658382 1135 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 04 Mn 4 593979 5658393 1137 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 05 Mn 4 593902 5658513 1198 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 06 Mn 4 593997 5658353 1127 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 07 Mn 4 593991 5658368 1130 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 08 Mn 4 593991 5658378 1131 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average % Mn --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sample Manganese Sample ID Type (Mn) % Lithology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 01 outcrop 1.86 red quartzite, chert, phyllite ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 02 angular 8.39 red quartzite, chert, phyllite float ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 03 outcrop 21.60 red quartzite, chert, phyllite ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 04 outcrop 14.10 red quartzite, chert, phyllite ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 05 angular 2.18 red quartzite, chert, phyllite float ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 06 outcrop 0.69 red quartzite, chert, phyllite ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 07 outcrop 10.60 red quartzite, chert, phyllite ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Mn4 08 angular 28.00 red quartzite, chert, phyllite float ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average % Mn 10.93 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

