=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company AMAG Austria Metall AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 03.11.2016 Publication Location: https://www.amag.at/investor-relations/finanzen-berichte/quartalsberichte.html English: Publication Date : 03.11.2016 Publication Location: https://www.amag.at/en/investor-relations/financials-reports/quarterly-reports.html end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 03, 2016 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)