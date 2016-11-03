Volvo Cars Selects INRIX As Global Traffic Supplier

INRIX will provide real-time and predictive traffic for routes, travel times, and alerts to accidents and incidents

MUNICH, Nov. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --INRIX, Inc., the world leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, announced that INRIX Traffic will be integrated globally into the V40, V40 Cross Country, S60, V60 and XC60. INRIX real-time traffic is already available worldwide across the 90-series vehicle lineup.

Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150324/194153LOGO

Starting this month, Volvo Cars around the world will be equipped with INRIX real-time and predictive traffic flow information for routes, travel times, and alerts to accidents and incidents on over five million miles of roads. INRIX Traffic incorporates information from its network of more than 300 million connected vehicles and devices in over 40 countries.

"The global integration of INRIX Traffic into Volvo Cars is a testament to the quality and innovation of our connected car services," said Andreas Hecht, general manager and executive vice president - automotive at INRIX.

In November 2015, INRIX was selected as the global traffic provider Volvo Sensus Connect, an innovative on-board infotainment and navigation solution that allows drivers to discover new places, stream their favorite music and much more.

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, a new approach that leverages big data and the cloud to help manage urban mobility. By aggregating a variety of sources and applying intelligence, INRIX delivers comprehensive data and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward.

Our partners are automakers, governments, mobile operators, developers, advertisers, as well as enterprises large and small. We are literally everywhere with over 450 customers across 60 countries.