Research and Markets - Global Navigation Satellite System Market Report 2016-2020 with Qualcomm, Broadcom, MediaTek, SkyTraq, Intel, STMicroelectronics, FURUNO & u-blox Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Navigation Satellite System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Global GNSS (global navigation satellite system) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2016-2020

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

GNSS provides signals from space, which help determine the location of the user by using the timing and position of the data transmitted from the space. GNSS radio signals are complex, as they have a frequency of about 1.5 GHz (gigahertz) per 1.5 billion cycles per second. GNSS requires frequencies that are higher than FM radio, but lower than a microwave oven, for proper functioning. The GNSS signal become weak, when they reach the ground.

Growing popularity of IoT and machine to machine (M2M) communication will be one of the major trends in the market.

According to the report, the growth in automotive industry will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that multiconstellation compatibility and interoperability issues will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.

Key vendors

Qualcomm

Broadcom

MediaTek

SkyTraq

Intel

STMicroelectronics

FURUNO

u-blox

