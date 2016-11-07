Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Short-Range Air-Defence Missile System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global SHORAD missile system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% during the period 2016-2020.

Global SHORAD Missile System Market 2016-2020 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) missile system is a weapon or technology that involves detection, tracking, interception, and destruction of attacking short-range missiles. Originally, ADMS was used as a defense against nuclear-armed and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs); however, its application has widened to defense against short-ranged non-nuclear tactical and theater missiles.

According to the report, the number of armed conflicts have been increasing globally in recent years, for example, the ISIS conflict, the Lebanon conflict, Russia and Ukraine conflict over Crimea, the Syrian Civil War, Indo-Pak conflict over Kashmir, and the conflicts between the US and North Korea. Such tensions across borders and between countries and the development of missiles have led the nations to think about defensive strategies, which has led to the increase in the demand for short-range air defense missile systems. For instance, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have forced defense agencies to develop the air defense missile systems.

Key vendors

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense

Raytheon

Other prominent vendors

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

Thales

Saab

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Supply chain of global SHORAD missile system

Part 08: Value chain of the SHORAD missile system market

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

