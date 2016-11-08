In Next Phase of Strategic Collaboration between the Two Companies, ASE Will Leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Extend its Multi-D Solution to Global Consultancy Projects in Facility Design, Construction and Operations

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, and the leading Russian nuclear power plant engineering procurement and construction company ASE Group of Companies (ASE), part of Rosatom Group, today announced the signing of a global, three-year cooperation agreement at the Third International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management held at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. The agreement is designed to use each company's core capabilities to deliver greater support for customers' innovation processes in nuclear power, as well as other segments of the energy, process and utilities industry.

ASE will leverage Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform as part of its Multi-D Solution offering for large capital facilities design, construction and operations management in nuclear power and other key industrial segments. ASE's Multi-D Solution combines Dassault Systèmes' applications to optimize complex business processes and carry out detailed modeling of construction and installation processes based on multiple sources' data, with ASE's integration and consulting services featuring best practices, methodologies and engineering know-how for managing the construction and operations of capital infrastructure facilities.

Previously, Multi-D was implemented exclusively within ASE's own projects. With this agreement, ASE can expand the business value brought by this combined solution to capital construction, production operations and maintenance projects in Russia and abroad on a project management consultancy basis.

"The Multi-D Solution facilitates the effective management of parameters such as budget, deadlines and quality for complex engineering facilities," said Vyacheslav Alenkov, Director, System Engineering, ASE. "Our cooperation agreement with Dassault Systèmes enables us to broaden the reach of our innovative Multi-D Solution and bring greater benefits to nuclear and other industries."

"Since 2012, we've worked with NIAEP, part of ASE Group, to optimize Multi-D for every stage of the business cycle and demonstrate possibilities for greater sustainability in nuclear," said Thomas Grand, Vice President, Energy, Process and Utilities Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform presents engineering, procurement and construction companies, owners, operators, regulators and suppliers with a trusted collaborative environment to innovate, build, operate, supply and recycle. The combination of our software capabilities with ASE's know-how boosts their ability to design and optimize energy production systems and gain a competitive advantage in other industrial sectors."

For more information on Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Energy, Process and Utilities Industry, please visit http://www.3ds.com/industries/energy-process-utilities/

About ASE Group of Companies

ASE Group of Companies was established within the framework of founding the engineering division of Rosatom State Corporation by merging four leading companies in the industry: NIAEP JSC, ASE JSC, Atomenergorpekt JSC and Atomproekt JSC.

ASE Group of Companies is one of the leaders in global nuclear engineering business and accounts for more than 30% of the global NPP construction market.

Representative and operation offices of ASE Group of Companies act in the territory of 15 countries, almost 80% of its stock of orders is overseas projects.

Besides, the company implements projects of construction of facilities for RW and SNF treatment, heat and power engineering facilities and provides a comprehensive range of EPC, EPC(m) and PMC services for any complex engineering facilities. ASE Group of Companies is a developer and it is actively integrating innovative project management system for complex engineering facilities construction Multi-D, which allows managing such parameters as time, quality, budget more efficiently. The company is headed by Valery I. Limarenko, Doctor of Economics.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161107006227/en/

