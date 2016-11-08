MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - TelVue® Corporation's (OTC PINK: TEVE) GoToAir IP video production application has been distinguished with the 2016 New Product Award by WFX, the Worship Facilities media and conference organizer.

In announcing its decision Thursday, Worship Tech Director explained that the entries were judged on "innovation, functionality, cost-effectiveness, competitive advantages" among other criteria.

"TelVue is honored by the WFX recognition," said Paul Andrews, TelVue's SVP for Sales & Marketing. "We're very pleased that the WFX judges see TelVue GoToAir's potential to revolutionize the way Houses of Worship produce and live stream their video events."

TelVue GoToAir is a laptop-based video production application that greatly simplifies live event production by allowing the operator to select, switch, and add graphics from a single user interface, and stream the output to the most popular video streaming platforms. TelVue GoToAir synchronizes with a variety of cameras, ranging in size from HD or 4K USB webcams to high-end production cameras and fixed IP networked cameras. With GoToAir's innovative "virtual pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ)" technology, users can get the most out of their high definition cameras by creating unique selectable "regions of interest".

The GoToAir application can be used by schools, governments, and anyone who wants live streaming coverage of meetings, ceremonies, sports, theatrical performances, and other events.

About TelVue Corporation

TelVue® Corporation is a broadcast technology innovator and leader that helps video broadcasters automate their channels, expand their audiences across multiple screens, and broaden their ability to monetize content. TelVue's professional quality broadcast equipment and cloud video services include all-in-one digital broadcast servers, ad servers, live and VOD Streaming/OTT, multi-user contribution and transcoding, hosted broadcast, broadcast program sharing, and web-based digital signage. TelVue® serves the local origination and leased access needs for 9 of the top 10 Cable and Telco MSOs and over 100 cable & telco TV operators, powers thousands of hyperlocal and PEG channels, powers Over-The-Top and subscription Internet channels on the most popular OTT boxes, and delivers local and specialty programming to millions of college students and over 50 million households. For more information about TelVue®, please visit http://www.TelVue.com.

