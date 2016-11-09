"Habot-mini," Fire Truck Capable of Extinguishing Fires with Nitrogen - without Using Water - Awarded "Winner Award" at "German Design Award 2017"

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "Habot-mini" produced by Morita Holdings Corporation based in Osaka and Tokyo (listed on TSE First Section) was awarded the "Winner Award" in the "Transportation" section of the "Excellent Product Design" category of the "German Design Award 2017." Habot-mini is a concept model of a fire truck that extinguishes flames with nitrogen and without using water.



The "German Design Award" is one of the world's leading design awards established in 1953 by the German Design Council. As a condition for nomination, only products that have already been awarded international design prizes can be entered, and with an extremely tough selection process, it is dubbed the "Award of Awards."



Habot-mini was nominated for this award because it was awarded the "iF DESIGN AWARD" in 2016. There were more than 4,000 products nominated in 2017, and after careful examination by jurors, high marks were given to Habot-mini.



Habot-mini is a design concept of a "future fire truck" that does not use any water to put out flames. Instead, it generates and then discharges nitrogen-enriched air (NEA) by sucking in the air from an area around the fire. Habot-mini puts out fires by creating a "space where things cannot burn" -- by lowering the oxygen concentration to 12.5%, a level that causes no harm to the human body when exposed for a short time but that does not allow flames to burn. It is ideal for firefighting in places that are at risk of suffering secondary damage from water used in firefighting operations, such as data centers, museums and temples.



