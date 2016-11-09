Leading automotive class-action law firm seeks to represent affected consumers nationwide

Consumers have filed the first class-action lawsuit against Audi amid new reports that the automaker illegally installed a different emissions-cheating device in its vehicles, this time in 3.0-liter gasoline Audi cars with automatic transmissions, according to leading automotive litigation law firm, Hagens Berman.

Affected vehicles include the Audi A6, Audi A8, Audi Q5 and likely the Audi Q7, as well as potentially several other 3.0-liter, automatic gasoline models, reports state. If you own an affected vehicle, find out more about your consumer rights to potential compensation.

"Throughout the yearlong Dieselgate scandal, Audi chose to continue to deceive consumers across the country with yet another emissions-cheating device installed in even more of its vehicles," said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. "This kind of flagrant disregard for federal environmental regulations and consumers' expectations is unacceptable, and we intend to hold Audi to the law on behalf of those who overpaid for Audi's noncompliant, polluting cars."

Consumers should not have paid high, premium prices for what they thought were environmentally sound luxury vehicles in compliance with federal emissions regulations. Instead, consumers received illegally polluting cars and empty promises, according to the firm.

The lawsuit filed Nov. 8, 2016, states that consumers have the right to reimbursement and seeks to rectify overpayment for the illegally polluting luxury vehicles.

What is the Audi Emissions-Cheating Device?

This newly uncovered emissions-cheating device is separate and different from the illegal software in Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche diesel vehicles discovered by regulators in 2015, which turns off diesel emissions controls. The new defeat device is installed in cars equipped with gasoline engines and changes how the transmission operates when testing is detected to lower CO2 emissions, but otherwise allows excessive CO2 emissions in normal on-road driving.

In November 2016, government regulators discovered an emissions-cheating device installed in Audi gasoline vehicles with 3.0-liter engines and automatic transmissions. This new device allowed Audi to conceal the actual level of greenhouse CO2 emissions its cars produce.

Hagens Berman has taken on Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes, General Motors and other automakers for consumers, recovering billions of dollars in losses. The firm was also appointed to the leadership group in the Volkswagen emissions litigation that began in 2015.

Find out more about the legal investigation into the new emissions-cheating device affecting automatic, 3.0-liter gasoline Audi vehicles.

