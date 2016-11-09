SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- On November 4, 2016, China Mobile Shanghai Branch and Huawei jointly deployed the world's first wideband Massive MIMO site. This is another key milestone delivered after the world's first Massive MIMO solution was launched in Shanghai in September 2015. An achievement marking a great leap forward for large-scale commercial Massive MIMO technology and the beginning of a planned series of events outlined in the timetable for 5G large-bandwidth evolution. This solution has significantly improved single site capability in the 4G era indicated by a 5-fold increase, achieving 5-6 Giga capability of a single site.

The Massive MIMO solution is the primary wireless innovation project that China Mobile has predominantly focused on in 2016. This solution can greatly improve 4G network spectral efficiency and help effectively handle any capacity challenges encountered during rapid mobile development. This solution is perfectly suited for the effective enhancement of coverage and interference mitigation capabilities to meet specialized coverage requirements (such as coverage of high-rise buildings). As a significant component of China Mobile's prospective research on 5G technologies, these activities help steer towards an important direction for the further development and future of 5G evolution.

This newly introduced next-generation Massive MIMO solution is oriented specifically towards large-scale commercial use for China Mobile and assumes the lead in providing large-bandwidth capabilities. A single module supports activation of three carriers on 2.6GHz. Distributed network supports smooth evolution to CloudRAN architecture and ensures that hardware is sufficiently prepared and ready for 5G evolution. The average spectral efficiency of cells can be improved by 3-fold. Along with the rapid development of video services, the spectral efficiency can be increased to more than 5-fold. Huawei in-house-developed chips, new materials, and new techniques are used to provide increasingly compact and lighter site equipment. The expedient delivery of this solution is guaranteed as only one optical fiber and one power cable are required to ensure smooth deployment from an engineering perspective. The adoption of the latest chips helps provide processing capabilities 4-fold higher than that of the industry standard, clearly demonstrating the performance advantages inherent to Massive MIMO.

Huawei's next-generation Massive MIMO solution leads the way in providing an uplink 8-stream capability configuration to continuously enhance the uplink performance of China Mobile's TD-LTE networks. The live network in Shanghai acts as a verification platform, with impressive peak cell throughput rates reaching 72 Mbps uplink, and 630 Mbps downlink, effectively dealing with any challenges related to network capacity.

China Mobile has constructed the world's fastest-growing 4G network and must continuously innovate to address growing network development challenges. Shanghai China Mobile will continue to engage in close cooperation with Huawei to develop the capability of applying 5G technologies on 4G networks. The main objectives will be to target new network architectures, service development, continuous innovation, and encourage additional cooperation with partners to improve competitiveness of 4G mobile networks to deliver an optimal MBB user experience.

The future is coming and well worth the wait.

