Research and Markets - Global AC Drives Market Worth USD 22.07 Billion by 2021 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2021 - Vendors: Danfoss, Emerson Electric, Hitachi

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AC Drives Market by Voltage (Low and Medium), Power Rating (Low, Medium, and High Power), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Extruders), End-Use Industry and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global AC drives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2021, to reach a market size of USD 22.07 Billion by 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing urbanization & industrialization, rising need for energy efficiency, and regulations on energy efficiency.



The report segments the AC drives market based on end-user industries into oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, building automation, food & beverage, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, and other industries. Oil & gas segment is the largest end-user of AC drives as it offers good speed controls & high energy savings.

The low voltage AC drives segment is expected to dominate the AC drives market during the forecast period. The AC drives market has also been segmented based on power rating into three segments: low (below 40 kW), medium (41 - 200 kW), and high (above 200 kW). Demand from building automation, food & beverage, oil & gas, construction, and pulp & paper industries will drive the low power AC drives market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned:



ABB Ltd.

Danfoss Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Holdings

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electrical Co, Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Co.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric Co.

Siemens Ag

Toshiba International Corporation Ltd.

WEG Industries

YASKAWA Electric Co.



Report Structure:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 AC Drives Market, By Voltage



7 AC Drives Market, By Application



8 AC Drives Market, By End-Use Industry



9 AC Drives Market, By Power Rating (kW)



10 AC Drives Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



