United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that due to other business commitments, Mr. Len Blavatnik ("Mr. Blavatnik") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 10 November 2016. Mr. Blavatnik confirms that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Blavatnik for his contribution during his term of office with the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

