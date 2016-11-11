VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO)(CSE: BLO.CN)(CNSX: BLO)(OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the "Company or Cannabix"), developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to release images of its Beta 2.0 Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer. New images of the device can be viewed at www.cannabixtechnologies.com.

Cannabix has been using a methodical iterative product development process to develop its marijuana breathalyzer. Using this method, the product is developed in several prototype stages with each stage used to advance the product to subsequent stages. Cannabix has systematically moved the development of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer from a concept stage to its Beta 2.0 prototype. The following is a chronology of development highlights:

-- August 2015 - Cannabix entered into a research and option agreement to develop a cutting-edge breath detection sensor based upon high-field ion mobility coupled with mass spectrometry in collaboration with the Yost Research Group at the University of Florida. The Yost Research Group, a world leader and pioneer in the development of high-field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry, known as FAIMS. Cannabix and The Yost Research Group began working together to identify Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication) in ultra low ranges using highly a sensitive FAIMS- mass spectrometer benchtop system. The Company entered into a definitive license agreement with the University of Florida for US Patent 8,237,118 in the summer of 2016 which provided the Company exclusive worldwide rights in the area of breath analysis of controlled substances. -- June 2016 - Cannabix Scientists and Dr. Rick Yost at the University of Florida developed a standalone desktop-sized "Beta 1.0" FAIMS based device with a proprietary configurable high voltage power supply which operated with conventional power sources. The FAIMS cell employed in "Beta 1.0" device was 4X smaller than the prior benchtop version and had achieved a 10X reduction in power supply size, which allowed for a drastically smaller footprint. The Beta 1.0 included a power supply that was readily configurable for ongoing testing and was designed to integrate with a non-radioactive ionization source. -- October 19, 2016 - Cannabix developed its "Beta 2.0" Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer with major advances in the design and size of the device, including: greater sensitivity, improved performance by the square waveform generator and a much smaller size for all components. The Beta 2.0 design included features to allow for the addition of a rechargeable battery and touch screen and the device is approximately 10 times smaller than the Beta 1.0 device. Preliminary lab tests of the FAIMS device coupled with quadrupole ion trap mass spectrometry have shown lower levels of detection for THC standards than were achieved in past testing. -- November 11, 2016 - Cannabix provides the first images of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer "Beta 2.0" device. Images show components housed in a durable compact black box which has been reduced in size to be a portable device. The device encompasses the latest chip technology to improve speed performance, FAIMS detection technology, conventional battery and updated square wave generator. Cannabix believes that the Beta 2.0 Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer which utilizes FAIMS detection technology is the most sensitive and scientifically proven method of detection of volatile compounds found at trace levels in exhaled breath.

The Beta 2.0 prototype encompasses a robust detection system and components platform that will be used in an eventual finalized product for manufacturing. The Beta 2.0 prototype has provided excellent sensitivity in lab testing and will be utilized to conduct scientific studies with live marijuana users (smokers and edible consumers) to test the device for its accuracy and sensitivity using a controlled scientific testing protocol. The results of the scientific test will be used to prepare submissions for approval of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer as a court-approved device by the Minister of Justice in Canada and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States. In addition, law enforcement officials and regulators for the Minister of Justice and the NHTSA will be consulted regarding additional features, roadside protocol, ease of use, and to define a final housing design for a finished product.

The scientific testing protocol will be designed by the Cannabix's Dr. Raj Attariwala, with input from the Company's team of exceptional Scientific Advisors. Additional input on the trial testing will be sought from consultants who are familiar with obtaining regulatory approvals for court certified device from the Minister of Justice in Canada and the NHTSA in the USA.

Professor Richard Yost, Head of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Florida and Scientific Advisor on the FAIMS Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer states:

"When Cannabix first approached our lab with the goal of building a device that could detect trace amounts of THC through exhaled breath, we were excited to face the challenge. We have been able to use our expertise and patent in FAIMS technology and build a device that achieves the required sensitivity and specificity but also will be a handheld portable device, similar to alcohol breathalyzers. We are extremely pleased and proud to be working on the design of a portable Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer that will be used by Law Enforcement to collect evidence of impaired driving and ensure safety on our roads as marijuana use becomes accepted in society and its use continues to grow."

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication - using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects use days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where intoxication by THC can be hazardous.

