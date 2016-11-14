SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, published a story today highlighting the efforts of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK: GRPOF) (CSE: TBP) to bring smokable, natural medical marijuana to market along with a number of other products targeting chronic pain, insomnia, PTSD, anxiety, and other conditions.

Marijuana-infused edibles have become a popular way to consume THC and CBDs without smoking the dried plant, but there are some key differences in the way that the drug is metabolized that could impact its medicinal value.

The liver metabolizes edible THC, producing an active metabolite that is very effective at crossing the blood-brain barrier where it eventually produces a 'high' feeling. By contrast, inhaled THC bypasses the liver and stomach and travels directly to the brain where it produces a faster high that diminishes more quickly. Inhaled cannabis also leads to higher concentrations of THC in the blood, which tends to be roughly 50-60% compared to just 10-20% for edibles.

These dynamics are important to consider from a medical perspective. The delay between the ingestion of edible THC and the onset of the 'high' effects could lead to overconsumption among patients. Individual differences in metabolism also make it difficult to come up with specific dosing and instructions applicable to everyone. By comparison, the instantaneous effects of inhaled cannabis enables patients to adjust their dosing as needed.

Tetra Bio-Pharma wants to prove that smokable medical marijuana has a place in healthcare by conducting rigorous clinical studies. While GW Pharmaceuticals plc and others have secured approval for cannabis derivatives, nobody has proven to regulators that smokable cannabis has any medical benefits, which is why it remains a Schedule I Controlled Substance in the United States and illegal in other countries.

The company believes that its smokable medical marijuana would provide patients with a better natural alternative to synthesized chemical concoctions being developed by other companies in the space. With so many patients already using smokable medical marijuana, the company has access to a wide patient population where it can draw data to support its clinical studies and ultimately secure regulatory approvals.

In addition to smokable marijuana, the company is pursuing a number of other clinical programs designed to leverage the botanical rather than a synthetic. Its PPP002 program is a Phase III botanical drug that is targeting insomnia in chronic pain patients, while its PPP003 is a combination oral product designed to treat chronic pain, PTSD, and neurological conditions.

