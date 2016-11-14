Regulatory News:

Olivier Gernandt is appointed Investor Relations Director of Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets. He replaces Aurélia Cheval who takes on new responsibilities as Europcar Group Strategy Director.

Before joining the Europcar Group, Olivier Gernandt was Investor Relations Director at Altice Group and Numericable-SFR for 4 years, one of the leading telecom operators in Europe.

Graduated from a law degree from the University of Paris X and a Master in Finance from ESCP Europe, he began his career as an Equity Research Analyst at Lehman Brothers in London and then worked as an Equity Sales at Natixis and Exane BNP Paribas. Following these experiences, he has joined Capgemini Paris as Investor Relations Deputy Head of. Olivier Gernandt is 43 years old.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Groupe shares (EUCAR) are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europe's leading vehicle rental service for more than 65 years, Europcar is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 140 countries, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly- owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar® brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent® brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its 6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.

Further details on our website:

finance.europcar-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161114005980/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Relations Presse

Nathalie Poujol, +33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

or

Europcar / Relations Investisseurs

Olivier Gernandt, +33 1 30 44 98 98

Investor.relations@europcar.com

or

Havas Paris

Jean-Baptiste Froville, +33 1 58 47 95 39

jean-baptiste.froville@havasww.com

