Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 December 2015 and 21 April 2016 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.



The Company announces that on 14 November 2016, a member of the Group and an associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of the Group.

THE NEW TRANSPORT LOSTISTIC SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 December 2015 and 21 April 2016 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.

The Company announces that on 14 November 2016, a member of the Group and an associate of En+ entered into a contract pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of the Group (the "New Transport Logistics Services Contract") with major terms set out below:

Date of contract Customer

(member of

the Group) Service

provider

(associate of

En+) Services Estimated

consideration

payable for the

year ending 31

December 2016

excluding VAT

(USD) Scheduled

termination

date Payment

terms Contract dated

14 November

2016, with an

effective date

of 1 September

2016 RTI LIMITED Global

Commodity

Transport

Limited Transport

logistics

services

(including

wagons) 79,100 31 December

2016 The

consideration

is to be paid

within 5

banking days

from the date

of receipt of

the bill Total estimated

consideration

payable for

the year

ending 31

December

2016 79,100

The consideration under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associate of En+ under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Contracts for the financial years ending 31 December 2016 is estimated to be approximately USD12.10 million. This annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for the transport logistics services by the Group and the total contract price.

The contract price payable under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the transport logistics services and chose the service provider offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account of the price and quality offered by the service provider) and then entered into contract with the chosen service provider.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transport Logistics Services Contract was entered into for the purpose of obtaining bundled logistics services (including organizing the usage of rail road and provision of rail wagons). As obtaining bundled logistic services is more economical than obtaining various logistic services separately from various service providers, and in certain circumstances the independent third parties are incapable of providing such bundled services or offer an uncompetitive price, the member of the Group decided to engage Global Commodity Transport Limited, which offered a better price under the respective tenders and are able to provide the services required. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contract save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of Global Commodity Transport Limited. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolutions approving the New Transport Logistics Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Global Commodity Transport Limited is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Thus Global Commodity Transport Limited is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistic Services Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transport Logistic Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistic Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Transport Logistic Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistic Services Contracts will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

Global Commodity Transport Limited is principally engaged in the organization of different kinds of transportation services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Board" the board of Directors. "Company" United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability

company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange. "connected person(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "continuing connected transactions" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company. "En+" En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in

Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company. "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries. "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

the Stock Exchange. "Mr. Deripaska" Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director. "percentage ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the

Listing Rules. "Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics

Services Contracts" the contracts entered into between members of

the Group and the associates of En+ as disclosed

in the Company's announcements dated 31

December 2015 and 21 April 2016, in relation to

the receipt of transport logistics services by

members of the Group. "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "substantial shareholder" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "USD" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the

United States of America. "VAT" value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

15 November 2016

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxhttp://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161114006069/en/

Contacts:

United Company RUSAL Plc