sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 15.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,573  Euro		-0,327
-0,86 %
WKN: 885427 ISIN: CA29250N1050 Ticker-Symbol: EN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,87
37,474
14.11.
37,003
37,383
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENBRIDGE INC37,573-0,86 %
SPECTRA ENERGY CORP36,735-2,12 %