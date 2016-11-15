Romcard E-Wallet Integrated in the New Carrefour Pay Application

MUNICH and BUCHAREST, Romania, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Carrefour Romania integrated the Romcard e-wallet in the new mobile application Carrefour Pay, available in all its Romanian network stores.

Carrefour Pay, available for both Android and iOS, allows a safe and quick payment at the cash register, only by a QR code scanning. Also, the app allows checking a product price, by scanning the barcode, and generating a fiscal invoice that can be sent on any chosen email address.

Romcard is managing an important part of the Carrefour pay application: cards and users registration, the processing of the transactions generated with the cards enrolled in the e-wallet and the users' database management, everything in a highly secured environment.

Established in 1994, Romcard, part of Provus Group, which is a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, is the first card processing service provider in Romania and the only full 3D-Secure entity in Romania, certified by both Visa and MasterCard.

"We are very delighted that Carrefour has chosen Romcard. With this, we provide the basis for state-of-the-art mobile payment solutions that will fundamentally change payment in countries like Romania", said Utku Orgendil, Managing Director of Provus Group.

Romcard e-wallet is a modern and secured solution for storing and using cards, in a certified PCI-DSS environment. The solution is very flexible and scalable and can be integrated in any cash register solution.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Carrefour:

Carrefour, one of the largest French hypermarket chains in the world was introduced to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across MENA. Carrefour has become the most dynamic, fast-moving and exciting hypermarket chain in the region and shared its growth with more than 21,000 employees from more than 68 nationalities in 12 countries, providing shoppers with variety and value-for-money. Carrefour ensures customer satisfaction and everyday convenience while offering unbeatable value for money with a vast array of more than 100,000 products, shoppers can purchase items for their every need, whether home electronics or fresh fruits from around the world, to locally produced items. Carrefour currently operates over 55 hypermarkets and over 50 supermarkets and one web store in 12 countries across the MENA region and will extend to include 38 countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Russia. By 2018, Majid Al Futtaim Retail expects to reach 140 hypermarkets and 210 supermarkets and expand its territory in 6 new markets.

