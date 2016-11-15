Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Zirconium Market Segmented by Occurrence, Type, Application and Geography Trends and Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

Zirconium is a hard and greyish-white metal, and is derived from zirconium silicate mineral or zircon. Its materials are broadly classified as chemical zirconia, fused zirconia, and zirconium chemicals. Zirconium is used in numerous commercial and industrial sectors, owing to its corrosion resistance, thermal stability, high melting point, high refractive index, low wettability to molten metals, and other advanced properties, such as low solubility in glass, and the ability to create glossy white surfaces, which do not fade.

The global zirconium market is being driven by numerous factors, such as the rise in nuclear power stations in the Asia-Pacific region, and growing usage of zirconium in surface coatings. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, such as high cost association and reducing dependence on zircon to produce zirconium.

The global zirconium market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market has been segmented into zircon, zirconia, and others (zirconium metal). Based on application, the market can be further segmented into foundry sand, ceramics, refractories, and others (electronics, healthcare, chemical plants, coatings, automotive catalysts, etc.). Additionally, we have geographically analyzed the market based on production (Australia, South Africa, China, Indonesia, Ukraine, France, Brazil, and Others) and consumption scenarios (China, United States, Japan, European Union, India, Russia, and Others).

Some major companies dominating the market include:

Alkane Resources

Iluka Resources

Astron Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies

Cristal Mining Australia Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours Co. and others

