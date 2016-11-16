Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PURCHASE OF RAW MATERIALS FOR PRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2014, 20 January 2016, 5 April 2016, 6 May 2016 and 7 July 2016 in relation to, among other things, the purchase of raw materials agreements.



The Company announces that on 15 November 2016, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, and Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant", an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as seller, entered into the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement.



The Company further announces that on 15 November 2016, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, and Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant", an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as seller, entered into the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement.

ADDENDUM TO THE PURCHASE OF CALCINED PETROLEUM COKE AGREEMENT

The Company announces that on 15 November 2016, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, entered into an addendum to the purchase of calcined petroleum coke agreement dated 1 April 2016 with Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant", an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as seller, pursuant to which UC RUSAL TH agreed to purchase and Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant" agreed to supply calcined petroleum coke for production in the estimated amount of 70,000 tons (+/- 10%) for an estimated total consideration of approximately USD13,648,251 (the "Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement"). The payment of the consideration is to be made upon delivery within 3 calendar days from the date of receipt of the invoice for the goods shipped and is to be satisfied in cash via wire transfer. The scheduled termination date of the addendum is 31 December 2017.

ADDITIONAL PURCHASE OF GRAPHITIZED ELECTRODE AGREEMENT

The Company announces that on 15 November 2016, a member of the Group, UC RUSAL TH, as buyer, entered into a supplementary agreement no. 3 to annex 6 dated 19 January 2016 to the original contract dated 18 June 2013, pursuant to which UC RUSAL TH agreed to purchase and Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant" agreed to supply graphitized electrodes for production in the estimated amount of 198 tons for an estimated total consideration of approximately USD361,820 (the "Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement"). The payment of the consideration is to be made upon delivery within 30 calendar days and is to be satisfied in cash via wire transfer. The scheduled termination date of the supplementary agreement is 31 December 2016.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 is estimated to be approximately USD27.73 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD13.65 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of raw materials to be supplied for the purpose of the Group's production and their contract price.

The consideration payable under the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement is calculated by multiplying the price per ton by the volume.

Under the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement, the relevant price per ton of the calcined petroleum coke is up to USD177.25.

Under the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement, the relevant price per ton of the graphitized electrodes ranges from approximately USD1,377 to USD1,827.

The consideration has been arrived at after arm's length negotiation by reference to market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of Mr. Blavatnik to independent third parties. The seller offered the lowest price and its products meet the Group's specifications for production and are satisfactory in terms of quality and quantity. Accordingly, the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement were entered into.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement are for the benefit of the Company, as the seller offered a competitive price and the raw materials to be supplied by the seller meets the technical specification for the Group's production.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement have been negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors have a material interest in the transactions contemplated by the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement or the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement, save for Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, who is interested in more than 30% in Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM - Novosibirsk Electrode Plant".

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, indirectly holds more than 30% of the issued share capital of Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant". Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant" is therefore an associate of Mr. Blavatnik and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 and the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the addendum is only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the Addendum to the Purchase of Calcined Petroleum Coke Agreement and the Additional Purchase of Graphitized Electrodes Agreement will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

Closed Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM Novosibirsk Electrode Plant" is principally engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, carbon electrodes, cathode blocks, calcined petroleum coke and electrode paste.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Board" the board of Directors. "Company" United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. "connected person(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "continuing connected transactions" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company. "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries. "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

the Stock Exchange. "Mr. Blavatnik" Mr. Len Blavatnik, a former non-executive

Director. "percentage ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the

Listing Rules. "Previously Disclosed Purchase of

Raw Materials Agreements for

Production" the agreements/addendums/additional agreements

between members of the Group and the associates

of Mr. Blavatnik, pursuant to which the associates

of Mr. Blavatnik agreed to supply raw materials to

members of the Group in 2016, as disclosed in the

announcements of the Company dated 20 January

2016, 5 April 2016, 6 May 2016 and 7 July 2016. "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "USD" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the

United States of America.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

16 November 2016

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxhttp://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115006503/en/

Contacts:

United Company RUSAL Plc