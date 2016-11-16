Financial Highlights --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HK$ For the six months ended 30 September 2016 2015 Change (%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue ('000) 127,593 55,920 128.2 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company ('000) 42,166 16,888 149.7 Basic EPS (HK cents) 8.4 3.4 147.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Synergy Group Holdings International Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Synergy Group" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 1539.HK) today announced its interim results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2016 (the "Period").For the six months ended 30 September 2016, the Group recorded a total revenue of HK$127.6 million, representing an increase of 128.2% as compared to HK$55.9 million for the six months ended 30 September 2015 (the "Corresponding Period Last Year"). The increase was largely due to rapid development in the Indonesia market, where the Group has successfully secured sizable contracts from a major conglomerate that operates substantial number of supermarkets, department stores and shopping malls in the country.Gross profit margin decreased from 55.2% for the six months ended 30 September 2015 to 50.6% for the six months ended 30 September 2016. The decrease was due to the increase in the Group's undertaking of leasing business and trading of lighting products which have a relatively lower gross profit margin when compared to consultancy service.During the Period under review, the profit attributable to the owners of the Company amounted to HK$42.2 million, representing an increase of 149.7% as compared to the amount of HK$16.9 million for the Corresponding Period Last Year.Business ReviewRevenue generated from the Group's trading segment increase by 13.3% from HK$37.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2015 to HK$42.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2016, the growth was mainly due to the increase in sales of LED products.Revenue generated from the leasing service segment increased by more than 9 times from HK$7.0 million during the Corresponding Period Last Year to HK$71.3 million during the Period as a result of an increase in number of contracts in the Group's overseas markets, especially Indonesia.Revenue generated from the consultancy service segment rose by 21.1% from HK$11.3 million for the six months ended 30 September 2015 to HK$13.7 million for the six months ended 30 September 2016, the increase was due to more contracts entered into during the Period.OutlookAfter the enforcement of the Paris Agreement on the 4th November, 2016, the Group believes that public awareness of environmental issues will increase, as well as stronger push for carbon emission reduction.As a result, demand for energy saving services and technologies will surge, especially in Company's key markets in Southeast Asia and South Africa.Mr. Wong Man Fai (Mansfield), Chairman, CEO and Executive Director of the Group said, "Low carbon economy is a major focus for the global community. We are very optimistic about the outlook of the energy savings business due to the increasing need for energy efficiency and demand for cost savings. We will continue to grow our energy saving business in Hong Kong and overseas markets."In conjunction with the World Green Organization and Department of Management Sciences of the City University of Hong Kong, Company recently launched the Synergy Energy Efficiency Index. The index will evaluate major areas of energy consumption in Hong Kong's residential and commercial sectors and identify areas of inefficiency. The intention of this Index will be 1) to increase public awareness of energy efficiency, and 2) to encourage public policy focusing on these issues.Mr. Arthur Lam, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the Group said: "Collectively, Synergy Group has helped to reduce over half million tons of CO2 emission, which equals to the amount of CO2 that 3 million 5-meter tall trees can absorb. With the launch of Synergy Energy Efficiency Index, we aim to set a new benchmark for energy efficiency and thereby raise public awareness on how much energy we are consuming."About Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (Stock Code: 1539.HK)The Group is one of the leading energy management contract ("EMC") providers in Asia, and the first energy services company ("ESCO") company listed on the Mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in environmental and energy efficiency related businesses with its proprietary LED products, Cooling products, and other technologies. The Group serves a wide portfolio of customers, including local market leaders and global multinational companies. The Group has operations in over 20 different countries and regions, with key markets being Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Africa.Media Contacts:Angel YeungJovian CommunicationsTel: +852 2581 0168Fax: +852 2854 2012Email: synergy@joviancomm.comSource: Synergy Group Holdings International LimitedCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.